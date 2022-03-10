NIFT Entrance Exam 2022 result declared, visit the official website nift.ac.in

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has declared result for UG, PG programme entrance exams.

Candidates who have taken the entrance exam this year can now check their results through the official NIFT websites — nift.ac.in and niftadmissions.ac.in.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to login through niftadmissions.in to enter their choices by March 11. After that, the admit cards will be available to download from March 16.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 02:16 PM IST