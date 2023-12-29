NIFT 2024 Registration Window To End On January 3

Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conclude the registration process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Test 2024 on January 3, 2024. Aspirants aiming to pursue undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programs in the field of fashion must complete their applications on the official NIFT website (nift.ac.in) before the specified deadline.

Important Dates and Late Fee Option:

Deadline for Regular Applications: January 3, 2024.

Late Fee Submission Deadline: January 8, 2024.

Application Editing Window: January 10 to January 12, 2024.

Admit Card Release: Third Week of January 2024.

Exam Date: February 5, 2024.

Entrance Exam Details:

Computer Based Test (CBT) for UG and PG programs.

Exam Centers in 60 Indian Cities.

Exam Components: Creative Ability Test (CAT) and General Ability Test (GAT).

GAT Administered Online, CAT in Paper-Based Format.

Eligibility Criteria for NIFT 2024:

B.Des and B.F.Tech Courses: 10+2 or Equivalent from a Recognized Board.

M.Des and M.F.Tech Courses: Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Relevant Discipline.

M.F.M Programs: Bachelor's Degree or Diploma in Any Subject.

Age Limit for B.Des and B.F.Tech: Maximum 23 years as of August 1, 2024.

Age Relaxation for SC, ST, PWD: Five years.

Application Process:

Visit NIFT's official website (nift.ac.in).

Click on the NIFT 2024 Application form link.

Enter personal and academic details.

Choose preferred exam location.

Upload required documents in specified format and size.

Submit the form and pay the application fee.

Print a copy of the application form for future reference.

Application Fee:

Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL): Rs 3000.

SC, ST, PwD: Rs 1500.

Combined Fee for B.Des. and B.F.Tech. for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL): Rs 4500.

Combined Fee for B.Des. and B.F.Tech. for SC, ST, PwD: Rs. 2,500.

As the deadline approaches, aspiring fashion enthusiasts are urged to complete their applications promptly to secure their spot in the NIFT 2024 Entrance Test.