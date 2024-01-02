NIFT 2024 Entrance Exam Registration Closes Tomorrow: Apply Now! | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The registration window for the NIFT 2024 entrance exam is set to close tomorrow, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Students interested in pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate programs across 18 NIFTs can submit their applications on the official website, nift.ac.in.

The NIFT 2024 entrance exam aims to fill a total of 5,215 seats, including 4,324 All-India seats, 405 state domicile seats, and 470 NRI seats. The seat availability for each course and NIFT campus varies based on reservation criteria. Aspiring candidates can review the detailed seat matrix for each program on the official website.

For those applying after the deadline, a late fee of Rs 5,000, in addition to the regular application fee, will be applicable from January 4 to 8, 2024. The window for editing/updating the NIFT application form is open from January 10 to 12, 2024. The NIFT exam itself is scheduled for February 5, 2024.

Candidates can follow these steps to successfully complete the NIFT 2024 application process:

Visit the official website at nift.ntaonline.in

Click on 'online registration for NIFT Admission 2024'

Register by providing the necessary details to generate login credentials

Log in and fill out the NIFT 2024 application form with personal, academic, and communication details

Select the preferred NIFT 2024 exam center

Upload a color photograph and signature in JPG/JPEG format

Pay the NIFT 2024 application fee online

Submit the form and save the confirmation page for future reference.