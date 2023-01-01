NIFT 2023: Registration with late fees begins; follow these steps to fill application form

e-Paper Get App
Candidates who are wishing to register for the NIFT exam can do the same by paying the late fees of Rs. 5,000 along with the application amount by January 8, 2023.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 01, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
Representational image
New Delhi: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2023 registration with delayed fees will be initiated fees today on the website - niftadmissions.in - where you will find the application form.

Candidates can also make changes in the application form between January 9, 2023 and January 12, 2023 .

For admission to the Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design, and Master of Fashion Technology programmes, the NIFT 2023 entrance exam is slated to take place on February 5.

NIFT 2023 Application Form: Here are the documents required

  • Marksheet and Certificate

  • Disability Certificate (if any)

  • Category Certificate (if any)

  • Scanned photo of signature

  • Scanned photograph

  • Credit or debit card information.

NIFT 2023: Here are the steps to fill application form online

  • Step 1: Visit the NIFT 2023 website at nift.ac.in.

  • Step 2: To create login credentials, click the registration link.

  • Step 3: Enter the generated credentials to log in and complete the NIFT 2023 application.

  • Step 4: Choose the NIFT 2023 exam site, upload all necessary paperwork, and submit the application cost.

  • Step 5: Submit your application for the NIFT 2023 and save the confirmation page for your records.

