NIELET 2024 Application Closes Tomorrow, Check Details Here

After the verification and payment on November 26, 2023, the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) will close the registration window for the NIELIT 2024 January session.

Eligible candidates can register for the O, A, B, and C level courses on the NIELIT official website at student.nielit.gov.in. The examination application must be submitted online by the institutes.

The candidates will be charged a Rs 100 form processing fee in addition to the fees for the practical and theory exams.

Exam Schedule

The theory exams for the NIELIT 2024 January session will start on January 13 and the practical exams on February 7. The final week of March 2024 will see the announcement of the NIELIT January session 2023 results. There will be a B Level exam using both the old and new syllabus.

About The Institute

The Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MoE&IT), Government of India, oversees the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), formerly known as the DOEACC Society, as an Autonomous Scientific Society. It was established to conduct Human Resource Development and related activities in the field of Information, Electronics & Communications Technology (IECT).

NIELIT develops industry-focused, high-quality education and training programs in cutting-edge fields and is involved in both formal and non-formal education in the field of IECT. In order to become the nation's top examination and certification body for IECT, NIELIT has worked hard to set standards. Additionally, it is a member of the National Examination Body, which grants accreditation to institutions and organizations to teach IT in the non-formal sector.

