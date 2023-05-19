NID DAT BDes final result 2023 Out at admissions.nid.edu; check minimum qualifying criteria

New Delhi: The National Institute of Design (NID) has announced the design aptitude test (NID DAT) 2023 results for BDes at 4 PM, May 19, 2023.
Candidates can check their BDes final result on the official website at admissions.nid.edu.
The NID DAT minimum qualifying criteria for each category is:
General, general-EWS and overseas candidates must have minimum of 50%
SC, ST and PwD candidates- 40%
OBC-NCL- 45%
The institute will be considering 40% of the DAT prelim marks and 60% of DAT Main result 2023 marks for the NID BDes programme admission.
Candidates can check their results through their login credentials.
After checking their results candidates can submit their campus preference till May 22.
Direct link for NID BDes final result
Steps to check NID DAT 2023 Final Result 2023:
Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
Key in your login details
Key in your login details
NID final result 2023 result will be displayed on the screen
Download the NID results 2023 and take the printout for future reference.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)