NID DAT 2024 Preliminary Results Out At nid.edu

HomeEducationNID DAT 2024 Preliminary Results Out At nid.edu

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores on the institute's admission portal, admissions.nid.edu.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 01:18 PM IST
article-image

The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the preliminary examination results of the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access their scores on the institute's admission portal, admissions.nid.edu.

How to check the preliminary examination result:

Visit the admission page of the institute's website: admissions.nid.edu.

Locate and click on the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) - Design Aptitude Test (Prelims) 2024 result link provided at the top.

Log in using your email address and password.

View and download your scorecard.

Selected candidates will progress to the Mains examination, which carries significant weight in determining the final BDes course result. The NID allocates 40 per cent weightage to Prelims examination marks and 60 per cent to Mains examination marks.

Cut-off marks:

General and General-EWS category candidates: 50 per cent

OBC-NCL candidates: 45 per cent

SC, ST, PwD categories: 40 per cent

Overseas candidates: 50 per cent

NID campuses in Ahmedabad, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Assam offer the BDes programme. Following the final result announcement, a centralised counselling session will be conducted for admission to these institutions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly visiting the admission portal for further announcements and updates.

