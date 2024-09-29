 NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 Registration Closes Today For 170 Posts; Apply Now! Direct Link Here
According to the official notification, the Phase I online examination is scheduled for October 13, 2024, while Phase II will take place on November 17, 2024.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, September 29, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
The New India Assurance Company Ltd will close the registration process for the NIACL AO Recruitment 2024 on September 29, 2024. Candidates can apply online via the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in. The registration opened on September 10, 2024.

To apply, candidates must possess either a graduation or postgraduate degree for Generalist posts, and a graduation/postgraduate degree along with a Chartered Accountant/CMA qualification for Specialist posts. The age limit for applicants is between 21 and 30 years as of September 1, 2024.

Direct link to apply

How to Apply for NIACL AO Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official NIACL website at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on the NIACL recruitment link on the homepage.

3. Select the AO recruitment apply online link.

4. Register online to create an account.

5. Log in to your account.

6. Fill out the application form and submit the application fee.

The application fee is ₹850 (inclusive of GST) for all candidates except those from the SC/ST/PwBD categories, who will pay ₹100. Payment can be made via debit cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), credit cards, Internet banking, IMPS, cash cards, or mobile wallets.

