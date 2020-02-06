NHM Maharashtra CHO result 2020 declared; check list of selected candidates at nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

The National Health Mission (NHM), Maharashtra has declared CHO Result 2020. The candidates who have appeared for the NHM CHO 2020 exam can check their results on the NHM's official website, nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in. The examination was conducted to recruit more than 4000 vacancies in different departments. The result is available in the form of PDF.

All those candidates who have qualified the entrance exam will be allotted Program Study Centres for 6/8 months Certificate programme at designated Hospitals in Public Health Department by Public Health Department in the state by counselling process at Deputy Director Level based on the merit of the entrance examination.

Steps to check NHM Maharashtra CHO Exam Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit official website, nrhm.maharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, select Careers section.

Step 3: Click on NHM Maharashtra CHO Exam Result 2020.

Step 4: Enter your details.

Step 5: Click the submit button.

Step 6: Download result and print for further use.