 NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

The application deadline for various roles at the National Highways Authority of India is November 5

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened applications for the roles of Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the NHAI official website at nhai.gov.in. The application deadline is November 5.

According to the official notification, "Candidates should carefully complete the application form in line with the specified eligibility criteria and required experience. Please be aware that no clarifications regarding job profiles or experience will be considered afterward. All qualifications must be obtained from Indian universities or institutions recognised by UGC or AICTE, or any other relevant statutory body in India."

Read Also
Over 20 Railway, NHAI, IDA And Other Projects Of National And State Importance Underway In Indore
article-image

Annual compensation

The approximate annual remuneration package, which includes vehicle benefits, amounts to Rs 29,00,000, along with an official vehicle.

FPJ Shorts
NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs
NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs
Gold Stocks On Diwali 2024: 24-Carat Gold Price Hits ₹8,134/gm; Titan, Kalyan, Senco Shares Decline
Gold Stocks On Diwali 2024: 24-Carat Gold Price Hits ₹8,134/gm; Titan, Kalyan, Senco Shares Decline
IPL 2025 Retention: How Much Money Does Delhi Capitals Have For Mega Auction After Releasing Rishabh Pant?
IPL 2025 Retention: How Much Money Does Delhi Capitals Have For Mega Auction After Releasing Rishabh Pant?
'Aap Ab Bhi Ch**tiye Ho': Samay Raina Gets Into Ugly Spat With YouTuber Over Diwali Firecrackers; Reveals Kusha Kapila Blocked Him
'Aap Ab Bhi Ch**tiye Ho': Samay Raina Gets Into Ugly Spat With YouTuber Over Diwali Firecrackers; Reveals Kusha Kapila Blocked Him

Contract duration

The initial contract will be for two years, with the possibility of extension depending on NHIPMPL's needs and the candidate's performance.

Read Also
HPCL shines at NHAI Exhibition with Cutting-Edge Wayside Facilities
article-image

Steps to apply

Follow the steps mentioned below to apply for positions at NHAI

1. Visit the NHAI website at nhai.gov.in.

2. Locate the recruitment section for the Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation positions.

3. Review the eligibility criteria and job descriptions.

4. Download the application form if available.

5. Fill out the application form accurately.

6. Attach necessary documents such as educational certificates and experience letters.

7. Submit the application according to the specified guidelines.

8. Check for confirmation of your application submission.

9. Note the application deadline of November 5.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

Barely 1% Job Relevance Of Engineering Education, Indore's SGSITS Plans To Boost It To 20%

Barely 1% Job Relevance Of Engineering Education, Indore's SGSITS Plans To Boost It To 20%

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended

NTA SWAYAM July 2024: Registration Deadline Extended

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED 2025 Registration Process To End Tomorrow; Apply At uceed.iitb.ac.in

SRM University-AP Team Completes Expedition to Everest Base Camp

SRM University-AP Team Completes Expedition to Everest Base Camp