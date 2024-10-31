NHAI Opens Applications For Various Roles; Remuneration Upto 29 Lakhs

Representative Image | File Image

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened applications for the roles of Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the NHAI official website at nhai.gov.in. The application deadline is November 5.

According to the official notification, "Candidates should carefully complete the application form in line with the specified eligibility criteria and required experience. Please be aware that no clarifications regarding job profiles or experience will be considered afterward. All qualifications must be obtained from Indian universities or institutions recognised by UGC or AICTE, or any other relevant statutory body in India."

Annual compensation

The approximate annual remuneration package, which includes vehicle benefits, amounts to Rs 29,00,000, along with an official vehicle.

Contract duration

The initial contract will be for two years, with the possibility of extension depending on NHIPMPL's needs and the candidate's performance.

Steps to apply

Follow the steps mentioned below to apply for positions at NHAI

1. Visit the NHAI website at nhai.gov.in.

2. Locate the recruitment section for the Head-Technical and Head-Toll Operation positions.

3. Review the eligibility criteria and job descriptions.

4. Download the application form if available.

5. Fill out the application form accurately.

6. Attach necessary documents such as educational certificates and experience letters.

7. Submit the application according to the specified guidelines.

8. Check for confirmation of your application submission.

9. Note the application deadline of November 5.