New Zealand Teenagers Top Global Rankings For Creative Thinking In Latest PISA Report

The New Zealand Flag | File

Teenagers in New Zealand have been recognised as the most creative thinkers globally, according to the latest edition of the OECD’s Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA). The recently released Volume 3 results of PISA rank New Zealand students highly in terms of creative thinking abilities.

Dr. Linda Sissons, Acting Chief Executive of Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao, expressed her delight at the findings. She highlighted the country's unique educational approach, stating, “New Zealand classrooms adopt a hands-on, practical approach to learning that encourages students to express their ideas and to think critically and collaboratively. Creative thinking is a valuable quality that also enriches the outputs of a wide range of tertiary and career fields, from arts, engineering, technology, and biomedicine to infrastructure and mathematics. We are pleased to see this approach endorsed in the latest PISA tests.”

PISA 2022 report

The PISA 2022 creative thinking report underscores how New Zealand's education system prepares students to think outside the box and consider diverse perspectives. This was the first time the PISA report measured teenagers' abilities to think creatively and provide original, diverse ideas. Around 60 to 70% of participating students reported that their teachers encourage them to express their ideas and motivate them to come up with original answers. This student feedback reflects the supportive environment cultivated in New Zealand schools.

Read Also New Zealand Sees Surge Of 69,000 International Students In 2023

New Zealand’s education system is recognised as one of the highest-performing globally, ranking fifth out of 81 countries in creative thinking. The country boasts an average score of 36 points per student, surpassing the OECD average of 33 points. However, a group of experts has raised concerns about the excessive use of digital technologies, highlighting potential negative impacts on the physical and mental health of school-aged children.