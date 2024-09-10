 New Stipend Rates Announced By NBEMS for Medical Institutions; 5% Increase For DNB Post-Diploma Candidates
Revised stipends are set for various courses, ranging from ₹35,000 to ₹45,000 per month. Accredited hospitals must adhere to these rates or follow their State Government's policy if higher.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released updated stipend guidelines for medical institutions and accredited hospitals regarding NBEMS trainee doctors, as well as postgraduate and undergraduate students. The official notification detailing these guidelines is available at natboard.edu.in.

Under the new guidelines, stipends for various courses are as follows:

- Post-MBBS DNB (Broad Specialty) Courses:

- First Year: ₹35,000

- Second Year: ₹37,000

- Third Year: ₹39,000

- Post-Diploma DNB (Broad Specialty) Courses:

- First Year: ₹37,000

- Second Year: ₹39,000

- 2-Year Diploma (Post-MBBS - Broad Specialty) Courses:

- First Year: ₹35,000

- Second Year: ₹37,000

- DrNB (Super Specialty) Courses:

- First Year: ₹41,000

- Second Year: ₹43,000

- Third Year: ₹45,000

- FNB Courses:

- First Year: ₹41,000

- Second Year: ₹43,000

Accredited hospitals and medical institutions are required to pay NBEMS trainees the stipend as prescribed or according to the respective State Government policy, whichever is higher. To ensure consistency, hospitals and institutions must periodically revise stipend rates in alignment with adjustments made by the State or Central Government authorities.

Additionally, hospitals are encouraged to offer stipends above the prescribed amounts and provide accommodation to trainees. However, the stipend must not be reduced in lieu of providing housing.

NBEMS New Stipend Guidelines PDF Direct Link

For further information or assistance, candidates can access the Communication portal on the NBEMS website under the "Contact Us" menu.

