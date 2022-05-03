New Evaluation System for the Civil Service Examinations

Maharashtra: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) tweeted a circular stating that they will be accepting Paper Number Two, also known as Civil Service Aptitude Test (CSAT) in the pre-service examination 2022 only for eligibility (minimum 33% marks).

The CSAT is the second part of the preliminary examinations preceded by the General Studies(GS) Paper I.

The applicants who manage to secure 33% in CSAT, their scores from the GS I will be considered to create a merit list for the main examination.

Apart from this decision, no other changes will be made in the form of pre-service and main examination at present. The applicants on twitter have welcomed this decision by the commission.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 12:23 PM IST