New Delhi: XXV Convocation held at FORE School of Management

(L to R) Hon’ble Chief Guest Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Dr. Sanghamitra Buddhapriya, Dean (Academics), Dr. Jitendra Das - Director, Dr. B.B.L Madhukar – Chairman, Dr. Vinayshil Gautam – Vice Chairman |

New Delhi: The XXV Convocation ceremony was held at the FORE School of Management in New Delhi. The event was graced by Mr. Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director at Nestlé India Limited, New Delhi.



Dr. Jitendra Das, Director welcomed the Chief Guest and advised the passing out students that “Never be afraid of making mistakes in life. Mistakes are part of human nature. Learn from your mistakes, don’t repeat them, and move on. Life is full of challenges, obstacles, and surprises. But with hard work and a positive attitude, one can achieve success”. He wished all the post-graduating students success and encouraged them to bring more laurels to FORE, their Alma Mater.

Presenting the activity report, Dr. Das highlighted the milestones that FORE School achieved for the year 2021-22. Dr. Jitendra Das also informed about four new verticals of FORE Society.

Dr. Das mentioned that final placements for Batch 2020-22 were both faster and better. Better was manifested in a higher median CTC, the better quality of Companies, and multiple job offers for students. Summer Internship for the year 2020-21 resulted in research papers of students jointly with faculty members, and selected papers have been published as a Book titled “Adapting to Business during Covid-19 and other Issues”. The book was also inaugurated during this convocation.



Emphasizing the importance of the role of faculty and the value of humanity, Dr. B.B.L. Madhukar, Chairman said, “Teachers are the light of life. I urge the students to acknowledge the worth of teachers, embrace gratitude & humility and recognize the value of your language & culture”.



Chief Guest, Mr. Suresh Narayanan shared his perspectives to the post-graduating students “Post-pandemic, the world is witnessing many geopolitical uncertainties. To tackle this kind of situation, one must focus and work on the 4-A Principle, i.e., Attitude to life, work, aspiration under adverse situations; Agility - the capability of your muscles to move, when stimulated in the right direction; Adaptability - adapt to circumstances by renewing your skillsets; and Anticipation."