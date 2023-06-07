'Never Spend Your Money Before You Have It': This Chinese Teen Spends 52 Lakhs in 4 Months; Splurging Family Savings

A Chinese Teen Spends 52 Lakhs in 4 Months | Representational Pic

Online Gaming among teenager has become a big concern for the Parents as it can lead to financial instability within the family. In a recent incident from China, a 13-year-old girl--addicted to online gaming spent 449,500 yuan or US$64,000 or INR 52 lakhs she stole from her mother on app games in just four months.

South China Morning Reports, The secondary school student from Henan province in Central China stole from her mother after becoming addicted to gaming apps on her smartphone.

The incident has gone viral on social media across the globe, and Netizens are dismayed after this incident.

The girl’s mother, Wang, only discovered the theft when a teacher told her she feared the girl was addicted to online pay-to-play games after noticing she spent a lot of time on her Smart Phone during school hours. When Wang checked her bank balance, she found only 0.5 yuan (US$0.07) in her account.

When her father confronted the girl about her spending, she admitted she had spent 120,000 yuan (US$17,000) buying the games, 210,000 yuan for in-game purchases, and 100,000 yuan buying games for at least 10 of her classmates.

The girl said that she did not understand much about money or where it came from and when she found a debit card at home, she just linked it to her smartphone.

She also remembered her mother telling her the card’s password in case she needed money when they were not around. She also admitted that she also bought games for her 10 classmates. She said that when she realised her mistake, she was very scared to ask for help from her teachers.