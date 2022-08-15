e-Paper Get App

Netizens troll IIT Bombay for allegedly using photoshopped National Flag

The institution altered the cover image as a part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 15, 2022, 07:36 PM IST
article-image

Facebook users are trolling IIT Bombay for their new cover image. The institution has allegedly uploaded a photoshopped Indian flag hoisted over their main building.

The IIT Bombay had changed their cover image as a part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The institution, on August 22, 2022, had inaugurated their recreation of the Dandi Memorial on campus with 24 murals of Gandhiji and Satyagrahis at the lawn facing the Main Building itself.

Read Also
IIT Bombay fee hike: Students call off hunger strike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationNetizens troll IIT Bombay for allegedly using photoshopped National Flag

RECENT STORIES

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces additional 10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh employment opportunities

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar announces additional 10 lakh jobs, 20 lakh employment opportunities

IFFM 2022: From Ranveer Singh to Shefali Shah, complete list of winners

IFFM 2022: From Ranveer Singh to Shefali Shah, complete list of winners

Ola Electric to enter electric car segment; to launch first model by 2024

Ola Electric to enter electric car segment; to launch first model by 2024

M.J. Akbar: Why Gandhi refused to celebrate on 15 August 1947

M.J. Akbar: Why Gandhi refused to celebrate on 15 August 1947

World leaders pour in wishes as India marks its 76th Independence Day; see full list here

World leaders pour in wishes as India marks its 76th Independence Day; see full list here