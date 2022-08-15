Netizens troll IIT Bombay for allegedly using photoshopped National Flag

Facebook users are trolling IIT Bombay for their new cover image. The institution has allegedly uploaded a photoshopped Indian flag hoisted over their main building.

The IIT Bombay had changed their cover image as a part of the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

The institution, on August 22, 2022, had inaugurated their recreation of the Dandi Memorial on campus with 24 murals of Gandhiji and Satyagrahis at the lawn facing the Main Building itself.

