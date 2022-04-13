Netizens react to a controversial statement by a US Law Prof. Amy Wax

Amy Wax, an American Robert Mundheim Professor of Law at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, who made remarks against Indian immigrants on the Tucker Carlson show on Fox News has riled up social media users. Netizens have expressed anger at her statement.

“Hey Amy Wax @pennlaw, some of us Indian American docs @PennMedicine do our part to make America the great healthcare system you describe. So, yeah, we have the right to criticise it too. “Caste” “Brahmins” “third world” “s***hole countries ”…yup, in 2022!” said a tweet by Aseem Shukla, a professor at Penn University and co-founder of the Hindu American Foundation. (sic)

“Amy Wax is an embarrassment. Today, Wax & Tucker Carlson said that Indian Americans “hate America.” News for you: We are America. And we’re committed to dismantling the systems that give your ideas a platform to spread,” said Neil Makhija, an election law lecturer at University of Pennsylvania Law School and a former Senate staffer during the Obama administration. (sic)

"Professor Amy Wax says she’s not a racist but this is pretty racist: “You see these brown faces, you see these Asian faces. In some sense their country is a s***hole. They come here…and they feel anger and shame,” said a tweet by Anang Mittal, a photographer based in Washington DC. (sic)

Renowned columnist Sadanand Dhume has been an outlier among the Indian-Americans who have voiced their anguish against Amy Wax. “Some Indian immigrants do fit Amy Wax’s description: constantly hectoring and disparaging the US. Fair to ask them why they immigrated if they find this country so awful. But in my experience this is a tiny minority. Most are grateful for the opportunities America has given them,” said Dhume, who is also an author and American Enterprise Institute fellow.

The professor is heard making a statement about “Brahmin women from India,” in the interview. “Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a shit hole,” said Amy Wax on Tucker Carlson Tonight, while criticising Asian and South Asian doctors.

Amy Wax, who is an American lawyer, neurologist, and academic, has had the privilege of attending Yale, Oxford, Harvard, and Columbia Universities. While she graduated from Yale University in molecular biophysics and biochemistry, she did her Marshall Scholar in Philosophy, Physiology, and Psychology from Oxford University.

The Jewish, 69-year-old, the professor went to Harvard Medical and Law School before working as a consulting neurologist. Amy Wax completed her legal education at Columbia University before working in the United States Department of Justice. She taught at the University of Virginia Law School from 1994 to 2000.

Amy Wax also made comments about “resentment and envy that non-western groups harbour against westerners for their achievements and contributions,” in the interview with Carlson.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:23 AM IST