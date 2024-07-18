 Netizens Divided As Supreme Court Postpones NEET Verdict To July 22
The Supreme Court has postponed the verdict announcement for Monday, July 22, 2024. Today's Supreme Court hearing has taken social media by storm. The netizens have expressed varied views on the ongoing case.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
NEET | Photo- Getty Images

The Supreme Court hearing on the alleged NEET paper leak case was resumed today, July 18, 2024. The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reviewed a report from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) regarding the ongoing investigation into the exam scandal.

The Supreme Court has postponed the verdict announcement for Monday, July 22, 2024.

Today's Supreme Court hearing has taken social media by storm. The netizens have expressed varied views on the ongoing case.

X Users React

Urging the SC for an urgent verdict, an X (formerly known as Twitter), wrote, "It’s high time a conclusion needs to be made." Another X user echoed similar incidents and criticised the flow of the on-going case by commenting, "Showing urgency by mere words and not by actions. Otherwise, the hearing would have been in a fast-track court. "Delay in justice is injustice," wrote another user. Similar views were echoed by many other X users.

The netizens expressed their views on the ongoing investigation of the alleged NEET paper leak case. One user wrote, "There should be a proper investigation, and strict action should be taken against the culprits. This is a question about the country's future. The morale of the students who studied hard and gave the exam is getting broken."

Expressing their hope in the Supreme Court verdict, several social media users expressed hope for justice. "24 lakh student and their parents and families are desperate for this matter. Almost all are hoping for fair chance for all and justice for all," wrote an X user. Another user commented, "we want justice."

NTA To Publish Results Online

Another development is that the SC directed the NTA to post the results of the NEET-UG 2024 exam online on their website, by tomorrow at 5 PM. The candidates' identities will be kept anonymous, and the results will be announced independently for each city and center.

On the other hand, the NTA requested an extension, and the Supreme Court granted it, giving the NTA until Saturday noon to publish the results.

This action is anticipated to improve the NEET-UG exam's transparency and clarity, as it has been clouded by controversy and claims of paper leaks.

This case's next hearing is scheduled for Monday, July 22, 2024.

