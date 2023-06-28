NEST Answer Key 2023 Challenge Starts at nestexam.in; Direct Link here

NEST Answer Key 2023 challenge | representative pic

Candidates can submit the grievances against the NEST 2023 provisional answer key as the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2023 answer key challenge has begin today at nestexam.in, the official website of NEST.

Earlier NEST 2023 answer keys were released on the official website. Candidates who have not yet download the NEST 2023 answer key can do so by visiting the official website.

Candidates will be able to challenge the NEST 2023 answer keys from June 28 to June 30.

The NEST 2023 results will be announced on July 10.

The last date to raise objection against the NEST answer key is June 30. NEST 2023 exam was conducted on June 24. The result is scheduled to be announced on July 10.

Candidates who have appeared in the NEST exam can raise objections against the answer key by using the question paper set code and their NEST exam roll number.

Steps to challenge NEST 2023 Answer Key:

Visit the official website, nestexam.in.

Click on the NEST 203 answer key challenge link.

Next, enter the required credentials.

Then click on the challenge tab.

Select the question to challenge and then select the answer which is correct.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Pay the NEST 2023 answer key challenge fee.

Once done take a printout of the confirmation page