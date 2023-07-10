NEST 2023 Result OUT At nestexam.in, Direct Link Here

NEST 2023 Result OUT |

The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) is out. National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar has released the results today, July 10. The results can be downloaded by applicants from the official website nestexam.in. The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023.

“Score Card will be available to download shortly”, reads the official website.

Here's the direct link to check NEST 2023 results

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a required exam for admission to the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

Steps to check NEST 2023 result: