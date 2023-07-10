 NEST 2023 Result OUT At nestexam.in, Direct Link Here
NEST 2023 Result OUT At nestexam.in, Direct Link Here

“Score Card will be available to download shortly”, reads the official website.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
NEST 2023 Result OUT

The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) is out. National Institute of Science Education and Research, Bhubaneswar has released the results today, July 10. The results can be downloaded by applicants from the official website nestexam.in. The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023.

Here's the direct link to check NEST 2023 results

NEST Answer Key 2023 Challenge Starts at nestexam.in; Direct Link here
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a required exam for admission to the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

Steps to check NEST 2023 result:

  • Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

  • On the homepage, click on “Check Merit Rank”

  • Key in your roll number and application number

  • Check and download the result

  • Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

