'Nervous, scared': Uncertainty Grips Indian Students Amid Israel-Hamas War

Reuters

As Indian embassies in Israel and Palestine issued warnings to all residents to "remain vigilant," Indian students stranded in Israel amid Hamas militant group attacks expressed their grave condition. According to the students, while they are in constant contact with the Indian embassy, they feel extremely nervous and scared as the situation is “very tense”.

“I am very nervous and scared...Thankfully we have shelter and Israeli police forces nearby. So far, we are safe...We are in touch with Indian embassy people, we have a good Indian community around and we are connected,” an Indian student in Israel Gokul Manavalan told news agency ANI.

Another student Vimal Krishnasamy Manivannan Chitra said the attack was “very tense and scary”. “Indian embassy is in touch with us in the group. They are keeping a check on us,” he added.

"It was all very sudden, we did not expect it, because there are religious holidays in Israel going on." We were awakened by the sirens at 5:30 a.m. We had been in bunkers for about 7-8 hours when the sirens went off...We are asked to remain in our houses," stated Aditya Karunanithi Nivedita, a student, describing his situation at the time of the incident.

According to a student at Israel's Hebrew University, they are living in dorms and are provided with accommodations by the college.

Soma Ravi, an Indian national who has lived and worked in Israel for the past 18 years, told the news agency PTI , “Today was a very difficult day, we have never seen a situation (like this). Within 20 minutes, 5,000 rockets were fired, and they (Hamas militants) killed 22 people while 500 were injured. This is a very difficult situation for the country.”

Indian embassies issued advisory

On Saturday, the Indian embassy in Jerusalem and the Indian Representative Office in Palestine issued advisories urging Indian nationals in their respective countries to "remain vigilant" and "directly contact the Office" in case of an emergency.

“In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay close to safety shelters,” the Embassy said in its advisory, which was issued in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The advisory also gave relevant phone numbers in case of emergency and also provided URLs for Israeli Home Front Command and Preparedness brochures.

There are around 18,000 Indian people living in Israel, according to the details on the embassy's website.