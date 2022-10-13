e-Paper Get App
Nepal educators visit Delhi govt schools, take note of activities

Manish Sisodia said such "collaborations are crucial" for the Delhi government to take its schools to "new heights of excellence".

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 11:30 AM IST
article-image
Nepal educators interacting with New Delhi Education Dept.officials. | [Photo: Twitter/ Dir_Education]
The Directorate of Education New Delhi has informed that a 30 member team of educators from Nepal visited the national capital to deepen their understanding on initiatives taken by Delhi Government in education sector.

The educators were welcomed by the officials in New Delhi as the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said such "collaborations are crucial" for the Delhi government to take its schools to "new heights of excellence".

Delhi govt schools top India School Ranking, Kejriwal says ‘amazing feat’
article-image

"Warmest welcome to the team of educators from Nepal, who are visiting Delhi government schools and interacting with our students. Such collaborations are crucial to for us to learn from one another and take our schools to new heights of excellence," he tweeted.

As per the Directorate, the educators took note of several activities in the schools, including the International Baccalaureate (IB), mindset curriculums and other initiatives specially taken by the Delhi government for education sector.

