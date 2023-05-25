NEP jingles, info QR codes next in state's sensitisation plan

The guidelines have been prepared in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. | Representative Photo

Mumbai: A significant gap is still observed in the student’s understanding of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 despite Maharashtra’s ambitious plan to implement the policy in the upcoming academic year 2023-2024, which is slated to commence in June across the state.

While the state’s NEP steering committee has already released the credit structure for both, undergraduate and postgraduate courses, it is now mulling over the much-needed sensitisation of the policy among students. In a unique initiative, the committee is pushing for the creation of informative jingles about the National Education Policy which will catch the attention of the 18-year-olds who are about to step into the new curriculum after two months.

“Observing a gap in the understanding of the policy when it comes to students, we plan to give our best efforts to publicise the policy over the next month. We plan to collaborate with famous artists in Maharashtra to churn out NEP jingles that could be played over the radio and social media to catch the student’s eye,” said Prof Nitin Karmalkar, former Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University and Chairman of the NEP 2020 Implementation State Committee.

Alongside social media campaigns, the committee has also pitched plans for creating a QR code leading to a NEP information brochure which will be displayed by all colleges across the state at the time of admission. According to officials, such initiatives over the coming month will be a crucial ‘make or break’ factor when it comes to the implementation of the policy.

Committee officials also confirmed that the college admissions across Maharashtra for the new academic year will be held as per the norm this year too. Despite the NEP, colleges are to release three merit lists for commerce, science, and humanities students. The students will be further able to select their major within the college. Mumbai University is expected to develop further admission guidelines for admission processes at affiliated colleges, state sources.

