NEET UG2022 In July, Registration To Begin From April, Says NTA Official

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is most likely to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 in July, the NTA offial declared.

The application process for the medical and dental entrance exam will begin from April, 2022, the official added. The NTA NEET UG 2022 notification will be released on the official websites -- nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in.

The confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 12:53 PM IST