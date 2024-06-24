NEET UG Row: Opposition Shouts 'Shame', 'NEET' As Dharmendra Pradhan Takes Oath In The Parliament | ANI

During the first sitting of Parliament following the Lok Sabha elections, newly elected Members of Parliament who are also members of the Council of Ministers along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi sworn in. However, the oath of Dharmendra Pradhan was not well received by the opposition who took to jeering to show their displeasure with the Minister amidst wide unrest in the country over NEET UG exam.

Amid claims of irregularities in the exam's administration, INDIA group leaders mocked the NDA government with 'NEET' and 'shame' jeers as Dharmendra Pradhan advanced to take his oath as a member of parliament, according to media reports.

NEET UG 2024 Controversy

This occurred in the midst of anomalies in the way the NEET-UG exam was administered. The Central Bureau of inquiry (CBI) was given the inquiry by the Education Ministry due to allegations of impersonation, cheating, and other misconduct. There was a postponement of the NEET-PG exam as well.

Government's Stance

Speaking at a press conference earlier, Pradhan acknowledged taking "moral responsibility" for the betrayal of students' and youths' trust. This was a change from his previous position, in which he had said there was insufficient evidence to support any allegations of a paper leak.

“Transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations are a commitment. Setting up of the high-level committee of experts is the first of a series of steps to improve efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA,” said Pradhan in a post on X.

A strict rule that tries to stop malpractice and irregularities in competitive tests was operationalized by the Centre on Friday night. The law includes provisions for offenders to face a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore.