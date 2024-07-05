NEET UG Row: 56 Top Scorers File Petition In SC To Oppose Exam Cancellation

Representative pic

Over 50 students who qualified in the NEET 2024 exam, including some top rankers, have approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from cancelling the controversial exam. The students have also sought a probe into alleged malpractices like paper leaks and impersonation, and strict action against those involved.

The plea, filed by 56 students through lawyer Devendra Singh, comes days before the Supreme Court is set to hear as many as 26 petitions seeking relief and a probe into the conduct of the examination. The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5, was marred by allegations of irregularities, leading to protests and political sparring across the country.

The students argue that reconducting the exam would be unreasonable and infringe upon their right to education, violating Article 14 of the Constitution. They contend that cancelling the exam would not only be harsh for honest and hardworking students but also lead to a violation of their right to equality.

Instead, the students seek a direction to the Centre and the NTA to identify and punish the examinees who adopted unfair means, identify the centres where any "compromise to the established guidelines for NEET-UG 2024 examinations has been done", and take appropriate action against them.

The NTA conducts the NEET-UG exam for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country. This year's exam was held across 4,750 centres on May 5, with around 24 lakh candidates appearing for it.

Allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities have led to widespread protests and demands for a re-test. The issue has also sparked a political row, with opposition parties targeting the government over the issue.

The Supreme Court's verdict on July 8 is eagerly anticipated by students, parents, and the medical education community.

(with inputs from PTI)