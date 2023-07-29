NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: Check Live Updates And Direct Link At mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared |

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the Round 1 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) 2023 on its official website mcc.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2023 examination can now access the seat allotment result and check for updates related to the counselling process.

Steps to check NEET UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

To access the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result, candidates should visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the Seat Allotment Result

On the website's homepage, candidates can find the link for the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result. Click on the link to proceed.

Step 3: Provide Login Credentials

Upon clicking the link, candidates will be redirected to a login page. They will be required to enter their NEET UG 2023 roll number and other necessary details to log in.

Step 4: Check Seat Allotment Result

After successful login, candidates can view the Round 1 seat allotment result on the screen. The result will display the allotted college and course based on the candidate's NEET UG 2023 rank and preferences.

Step 5: Download and Save the Result

Candidates are advised to download the NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result and save a copy for future reference. They should also take a printout of the result for document verification during the counseling process.

The NEET UG 2023 examination is a national-level entrance test for aspiring medical and dental students seeking admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental colleges across India. The MCC conducts the counseling process to facilitate the seat allotment and admission procedures.

The uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal will be done on July 30, 2023. The reporting or joining of the candidates who have been allotted a seat will be done from July 31 to August 4, 2023. The verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data by MCC from August 5 to August 6, 2023.

Additionally, they should thoroughly read the instructions and guidelines provided by the MCC for the counselling process to avoid any confusion.

Read Also NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC Choice Filling Ends Today

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)