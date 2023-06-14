NEET UG Results 2023: 48.5% Increase In Qualified Candidates From Last year, Check Highlights Here

NEET UG Results 2023 | Representative image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 on June 13. The score cards for NEET UG 2023 are available at the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Increase in Qualified candidates from the year 2022

This year the number of candidates who appeared increased by 15.5% from 2022 and the number of qualifiers increased by 48.5% in compared to the last year.

Toppers list

Prabanjan J from Tamil Nadu and Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh shared the Top rank, both securing 720 marks.

Kaustav Bauri from Tamil Nadu with 716 marks is all India rank 3, while Pranjal Aggarwal, a girl from Punjab with 715 marks and through the tie-breaker method was declared all-India rank 4 and is the female topper of NEET 2023 exam.

There are 16 candidates who scored 715 marks out of 720 and were granted all-India ranks four to 19 using the tie-breaker method.

The NTA said, "Candidates who scored identical marks are ranked as per the tie-breaker rule where the candidate with higher marks in biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in biology, the same rule is applied for chemistry followed by physics. Even after this the scores remain identical, the elder candidate gets the higher rank."

States with most number of toppers

4 candidates in top 10 are from Tamil Nadu, 1 From Andhra Pradesh, 1 From Punjab, 1 from Maharashtra, 1 from Odisha, 1 from Karnataka and 1 from Rajasthan.

In the top 50, 8 candidates are from Delhi, followed by Rajasthan which has 7 candidates and six are from Tamil Nadu.

In all, 11,45,976 (56,2%) of the 20,38,596 candidates who appeared for the test qualified. In continuation of the trend in the past, over 1.6 lakh more female candidates than male qualified. Last year 1.3 lakh more female candidates than male qualified.

States with most qualifying candidates in NEET UG 2023 exam

Uttar Pradesh has 1.4 lakh qualifying candidates, highest

Maharashtra with 1.31 lakh candidates is at 2nd.

Rajasthan with 1 lakh candidates qualifying is at 3rd Position.

Kerala and Karnataka are the two other States in top five with over 75,000 candidates each qualifying the exam.

Candidates qualified as per reservation List

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) recorded the highest qualifying percentage of 64.6%,

Other Backward Caste (OBC) with 60.15% success rate.

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 44.7% Students cracked the exam, recording the lowest success rate.

The general category 52.76%

Scheduled Caste (SC) qualifying rate is 52.09%.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2023 was conducted in the state of Manipur for 8753 candidates at 34 centres located in 11 Cities on the request of the State Government of Manipur on 06 June 2023.

