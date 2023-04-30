 NEET UG exam 2023: NTA releases exam city slip at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download
NEET UG exam 2023: NTA releases exam city slip at neet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 30, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
NEET UG exam 2023 | Representative image

New Delhi: National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the exam city information slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 today.

NEET exam date 2023

The entrance exam is scheduled for May 7, 2023.

Candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Direct links to download NEET 2023 admit card:

NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link-1

NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link-2

NEET (UG) 2023 City Display Link-3

NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2023 on May 7, 2023, from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M.

The entrance Test will be held across the country and at various cities outside India in Pen & Paper mode.

steps to download NEET UG 023 exam city slip

  • Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

  • On the home page, find and open the link to download the NEET exam city slip.

  • Login your details like application no. and DOB (date of birth) and then enter security Pin.

  • Your exam city information will be displayed on the screen

  • Download and take the print for future reference.

