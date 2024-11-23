NEET UG Counselling 2024: Special Stray Vacancy Final Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Here!

NEET UG Counselling 2024 | Official Website

Today, November 22, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) released the results for the provisional seat allocation for the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy. Candidates can view the MCC NEET UG 2024 special stray vacant seat allotment result on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, after making their selections. Seat distribution for the MCC NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round is determined by the applicant's rank, preferences, reservation guidelines, and seat availability.

Students are expected to report to their assigned college on November 25. The deadline for reporting to the designated college is November 30 at 5 p.m.

How to check?

-Go to mcc.nic.in, the official MCC website.

-Choose the tab labelled "UG Medical."

-The "Final Allotment Result for UG Special Stray Vacancy Round" link should be clicked in step three.

-A PDF version of the outcome will be shown.

-Examine and save your final allocation outcome for your records.

Required documents:

To participate in NEET 2024 counseling, you'll need the following documents:

NEET Admit Card

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

Class 10 Certificate and Mark Sheet

Class 12 Certificate and Mark Sheet

Valid, non-expired, government-issued photo ID proof

Eight passport-sized photographs

Provisional Allotment Letter

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Medical fitness certificate