NEET UG Counselling 2024: MCC Activates Portal For Medical Colleges To Upload Seat Matrix By July 20

The committee will be accepting the seat details till July 20 | Representational image

Around 23 lakh medical aspirants are eagerly awaiting the Supreme Court's judgment on the NEET retest and cancellation. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has meanwhile urged medical colleges to upload their seat matrix on the official website, mcc.nic.in, for the NEET UG counselling 2024.

The Union government has notified the apex court that the NEET UG counselling will begin in the third week of July. Medical institutes participating in the counselling can upload their seat lists on the portal till July 20, as per the MCC.

India has a total of 1,08,940 MBBS seats, with Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra offering the highest number of seats in government medical colleges. The MCC has requested institutes to enter their seats on the portal as soon as possible to ensure timely completion of the seats contribution process.

For any technical help, colleges can reach out to the MCC on the contact numbers 011-69227413, 69227416, 69227419 and 69227423 between 10 am and 6 pm.

The Supreme Court has listed the NEET UG 2024 re-exam hearing on July 18. A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala has directed that fresh pleas and pending cases in high courts be transferred to the apex court as they pertain to the same issue.