NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3c Provisional Result Out | Check Here

Representative image

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the provisional results for round 3 of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling in 2023. Aspiring candidates can view their results at mcc.nic.in, the official website.

It should be noted, however, that the results for the third round are tentative and are subject to change. The MCC has said clearly that the provisional result is simply indicative and cannot be utilized to claim a seat or be challenged in court of law.

Candidates have until 10 a.m. today to send an email to mccresultquery@gmail.com informing the MCC of DGHS of any errors or discrepancies they find in their NEET UG round three results.

According to the official notification from MCC, the final results for NEET UG counselling 2023 will be revealed today, September 7. Only after the declaration of the final results will candidates be able to approach their allotted colleges or institutes. Those who secure seats in the NEET UG final result must download the allotment letter from the MCC website before reporting to their assigned institutions.

How to check?

1. Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on the "UG Medical" tab.

3. Select the 'Provisional Result of UG 2023 Round 3' link.

4. Download the NEET UG round 3 allotment result PDF list.

5. Enter your NEET 2023 roll number and check your result.

6. Save the PDF for future reference.

