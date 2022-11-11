NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat registration window against round 1 seat allotment opened by MCC

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 09:52 PM IST
Representational image | Pixabay
New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the  the seat resignation window against NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment.

Candidates, in their first round of counselling, who have been allotted seats and wish to resign from the allotment till November 12, 2022. The NEET UG round 1 seat registration facility will be available at - mcc.nic.in.

Since many states, including the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC), have announced their results, the MCC has opened the window for seat resignation in response to numerous requests from candidates to permit the resignation of their round 1 seat allotment. The same rules that apply to candidates in round 2 of counselling for NEET UG will be applied to those who resign the seat assigned in round 1 of counseling.

According to MCC, candidates who joined round 1 and did not withdraw from it or take part in round 2 will still be taken into consideration for NEET UG round counselling after the allotted time has passed. The MCC has advised candidates to make sure that their resignation letter is generated online (through a portal provided by the MCC) by the assigned college. If this is not done, the resignation will be deemed "Null and Void," and the candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat, with round 2 rules applying.

"Any letter other than the Resignation Letter generated through the online portal will not be considered as ‘Resignation Letter’. In case the candidate is resigning by sending email to the college, s/he should make sure that they receive the Resignation Letter generated through the online portal of MCC," read a statement by MCC.

"In case the candidate gives consent for upgradation in round 2, and participates in round 2 counselling but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in round 2 and will have to retain the seat. In such a case rules of round 2 will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in round 2. There is no option of resignation if candidate is not upgraded in round 2," MCC added.

