e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register

The NEET UG counselling 2022 seat allotment result will be announced on November 11.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, November 07, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register | Pixabay (Representative Image)
Follow us on

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to shut the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two registration process today, November 7. Candidates can register for the same through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For the candidates who are already registered, the choice-filling and choice-locking window will shjut on November 8, at 11:55 pm. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," an official notification by the MCC stated.

Read Also
NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC adds over 150 new seats; know more here
article-image

Here's how to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2:

  1. Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in.

  2. Select the NEET UG 2022 round two registration link.

  3. Key in the login details.

  4. Pay application fee.

  5. Press on submit.

Download NEET UG counselling 2022 confirmation page and get a hard copy for future use.

The round two seat allotment process for registered candidates will be held until November 10 by MCC. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 11. Candidates must report at the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register

DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations last day today; know more here

DU UG Admissions 2022: Mid-entry registrations last day today; know more here

Know Your Rights: Scholarship schemes for primary & secondary students

Know Your Rights: Scholarship schemes for primary & secondary students

Mumbai: Rising Vitamin D deficiency among students pushes classes outdoors

Mumbai: Rising Vitamin D deficiency among students pushes classes outdoors

Edtech in crisis? After Byju's, Polish company Brainly fires employees from India team

Edtech in crisis? After Byju's, Polish company Brainly fires employees from India team