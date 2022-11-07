NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 registration stops today; here's how to register | Pixabay (Representative Image)

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC, is going to shut the NEET UG counselling 2022 round two registration process today, November 7. Candidates can register for the same through the official website- mcc.nic.in.

For the candidates who are already registered, the choice-filling and choice-locking window will shjut on November 8, at 11:55 pm. "During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," an official notification by the MCC stated.

Here's how to apply for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 2:

Go to the official website- mcc.nic.in. Select the NEET UG 2022 round two registration link. Key in the login details. Pay application fee. Press on submit.

Download NEET UG counselling 2022 confirmation page and get a hard copy for future use.

The round two seat allotment process for registered candidates will be held until November 10 by MCC. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 11. Candidates must report at the allotted colleges between November 12 and November 18, 2022.