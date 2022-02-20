NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 registration closes tomorrow; here's how to register on mcc.nic.in

On Monday, February 21, the round 2 registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2021 counselling will close. On the official website, mcc.nic.in, aspirants can register for the round 2 counselling process.



On February 26, the round 2 NEET UG counselling results will be released.







How to Register for NEET- UG Counseling in 2021



1) Visit the official website mcc.nic.in

2) Select UG Counseling

3)The registration link will be shown.

4)Register by filling out the essential information.

5) Log in and complete the application form.

6) Upload your documents, pay the registration money, and submit your application.





The NEET-UG round 1 merit list was compiled using the choices selected by candidates during round 1 registration. Based on the merit list, selected candidates are admitted.

