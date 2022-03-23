NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-up round results to be declared today, check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2021 counselling mop-up round result on Wednesday, March 23. Candidates can check the mop-up round result on the official website- mcc.nic.in.

Here's how to download Mop up round result 2021:

1. Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

2. Select the'mop-up round result' link.

3. To login, enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials.

4. Download the result.

The MCC has requested that candidates download the 'Sandes' app in order to receive updates on NEET UG counselling.

Instead of the previous two rounds, MCC NEET UG counselling for AIQ seats will be held in four rounds: AIQ Round 1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ Mop-up Round, and AIQ Stray Vacancy Round.

MCC is in charge of NEET UG counselling for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing seats under the AIQ, as well as seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), and AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:27 PM IST