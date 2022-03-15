NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up round registration date extended, check details here

The National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG 2021) counselling mop-up round online registration dates are extended. Candidates can register for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 mop-up round till Wednesday, March 16.

The online registration window for NEET UG counselling 2021 is now open at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Applicants will fill the seats that remain vacant after NEET UG 2021 round 1 and round 2 counselling in the mop-up round.

MCC has also added additional MBBS and BDS seats for the mop up round.

Here's how to register for NEET UG 2021 Counselling- Mop-Up round

1) Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in.

2) Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and select 'Online registration' link.

3)For login, enter your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials.

4) Fill in the application form and upload all documents.

6)Pay the application fees and submit.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 11:25 AM IST