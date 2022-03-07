NEET UG Counselling 2021: Migration certificate not required for admission, says MCC

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice regarding the requirement of a migration certificate for the declaration of national eligibility to the entrance test for admissions to graduation or NEET-UG 2021.

The MCC clarified that the migration certificate is not a 'mandatory' document for reporting of UG counselling 2021 anymore, including that it is only a "desirable" document now. In case a candidate is unable to produce it for any reason, they will not be denied admission by the participating colleges.

However, aspirants will have to agree to submit the document to the college within 7 days, the MCC said. Applicants can check the notification on the official website - mcc.nicin.

In a notification, the MCC said, "It is for the information to candidates/ participating colleges that Migration Certificate for Reporting of UG Counselling is a desirable document but not ‘Mandatory’. Hence, it is advised to colleges that in case any candidate is not able to produce ‘Migration Certificate’, the college can admit the candidate provisionally by receiving an Undertaking from candidate that he/she will submit the Migration certificate within a period of 7 days.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 04:44 PM IST