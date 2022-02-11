NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC allows candidates to change Nationality to NRI; here's how to change

A recent update by the Medical Counselling Committee(MCC) has allowed the candidates to change their nationality to Non-Resident Indian (NRI) in NEET-UG counselling 2021.



Candidates who want to change their nationality to NRI can send their relevant documents through email - ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com by Sunday, February 13, 2022, up to 6 pm.



Documents required to change nationality:



1)Documents stating the sponsorer is a NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsor)



2)As per the court's directives, the NRI's relationship with the candidate.



3)Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized



4)Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate).



5) NEET Score Card of the candidate.



6) Along with the attached documents, applicants will also have to mail an undertaking saying that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET UG Counselling 2021 and they have cleared NEET UG Examination, 2021 and are eligible for the NEET counselling.





The candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for further course action. - www.mcc.nic.in



"Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in a single mail only, within a stipulated time," reads the official circular by the MCC

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 05:25 PM IST