Updated on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST

NEET UG Counselling 2021: Choice Locking Process For Mop-Up Round to begin tomorrow, visit mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the choice locking procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20.
The online window for choice locking will be available between 3 PM to 11:55 pm, MCC notification mentioned.

The online registration process for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling will close at 5 PM, and the students can pay their application fee till 7 PM today, it read. Candidates can register themselves for the mop-up round of NEET UG counselling 2021 at mcc.nic.in.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 05:03 PM IST