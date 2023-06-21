 NEET UG: Common Counselling Will Start From 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG: Common Counselling Will Start From 2024

NEET UG: Common Counselling Will Start From 2024

NMC's new guidelines - GMER 2023 have suggested a common procedure for NEET UG Counselling to take place for the AIQ and State quota seats.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
NMC has also decided to scrap the concept of supplementary batches for MBBS Students. | IANS

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced the common counselling will start only from 2024 onwards. Alongside, NMC has also decided to scrap the concept of supplementary batches for MBBS Students.

NMC's new guidelines - GMER 2023 have suggested a common procedure for NEET UG Counselling to take place for the AIQ and State quota seats.

The Graduate Medical Education Regulations, GMER 2023 were issued just earlier this month. Under this, NMC have suggested that counselling for the All Quota. AIQ Seats and State Quota Seats take a place under the common platform.

Counselling System Currently:

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), a central authority conducts the NEET UG counselling for 15 percent of the AIQ seats. The counselling for the rest 85 per cent will be done by the state authorities

Given the current scenarios, the applicants are required to pay a separate fee and register as well. The common counselling will bring ease in the admission procedure for students.

NMC Scraps MBBS Supplementary Batches:

Students who have failed the exam will still be allowed to appear for the supplementary examination. The NMC have directed the authorities to conduct these university exams 3-6 weeks after result declaration.

Read Also
NEET UG 2023 Results: Physics Wallah’s (PW) NEET Batches Achieve Record-Breaking Success, with...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in: NMC Notification

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Begins Soon at mcc.nic.in: NMC Notification

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 Registration Last Day Today at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk 2023 Registration Last Day Today at ibps.in; Direct Link Here

Andhra Pradesh Plans to Introduce IB Syllabus in Govt Schools

Andhra Pradesh Plans to Introduce IB Syllabus in Govt Schools

TISS’ Research Shows Increased belief In Inclusive Education, A Shift Towards Active Learning...

TISS’ Research Shows Increased belief In Inclusive Education, A Shift Towards Active Learning...

Collapse of Higher Education Sector Worse Than Law & Order Collapse: Kerala Guv

Collapse of Higher Education Sector Worse Than Law & Order Collapse: Kerala Guv