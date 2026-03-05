NEET-UG 2026 Requirement For Physiotherapy And Occupational Therapy Courses Postponed Until 2027–28 Due To Logistical Challenges; Check Official Notification Here

NEET: The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) has released a notification stating that the NEET-UG 2026 requirement for BPT and BOT admissions has been deferred till next academic year, 2027-28.

In this regard, the NCAHP notification stated that the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have informed that the NEET UG 2026 is at an advanced stage, and the inclusion of Bachelor of Physiotherapy (B.PT) and Bachelor of Occupational Therapy ('B.OT) may result in an unexpected increase in candidate's numbers, potentially creating logistical challenges in the examination's conduct.

The notification also stated that admission to these programs will be based on the eligibility and other common criteria for the academic year 2026-2027.

What’s the Criteria For BPT and BOT Admissions For the Academic Year 2026-2027

As per the official notification, candidates must clear the 10 + 2 or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry & Biology (or Botany & Zoology) with 50% aggregate with an English pass.

For candidates belonging to the SC/ST/OBC categories, they must secure a minimum mark of 40 percent in SC/ST/OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and PwBD in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Candidates belonging to the Unreserved and General-EWS categories must secure a minimum of 50% of the marks.

In respect of PwBD/PwD candidates, the minimum marks in the qualifying examination in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (or Botany & Zoology) taken together shall be 40% instead of 50%. An English pass is required for all categories.

There is no NEET-UG requirement for the academic year 2026-2027

Official Notification Link Here

Krishnakumar, state president of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists, Tamil Nadu Branch as per the various media reports, said the clarification brings certainty and relief to aspiring physiotherapy and occupational therapy students across the state

