NEET UG 2026 Correction Window Concludes Today At 11:50 PM; Last Chance To Edit Today At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the NEET UG 2026 correction window will end today, March 14, 2026. Candidates who have not yet registered can update their information on the application until 11.50 PM today.

Candidates should note that the additional fees will be charged if the corrections affect the application fee. After the application fee is paid, the corrections will be applied. Only one-time corrections are allowed, and once you submit them, the application will be frozen.

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Start Date: March 12, 2026 (12:00 PM)

Correction Window End Date: March 14, 2026 (23:50 PM)

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application

Applicants can view the instructions for modifying the NEET application online:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official NEET website.

Step 2: Click the link for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window in the most recent news section.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including your birthdate, password, and application number.

Step 4: The finished application will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully check the edited data and add the changes

Step 6: Submit the revised form.

Step 7: For later use, save the updated form to your computer.

Direct Link To Apply Here



NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Check Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields

Candidates can check the following details, which can be edited and are non-editable fields.

1. Change any one of the following:

Father’s name, qualification, and occupation OR

Mother’s name, qualification, and occupation

2. Change/add any or all of the following fields:

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State/UT from where Class 12 or equivalent was passed/appearing

Category and Sub-category / PwD status

Signature and Number of attempts in NEET (UG)

3. Based on permanent and present address, candidates can change:

Examination city selection

Medium of the examination

4. Identity details:

Candidates who registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar can change their identity details.