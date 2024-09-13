NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Allotment Results To Be OUT Today; Check What's Next?

MCC Official Website |

NEET UG Allotment Results 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will reportedly release the NEET UG allotment round 2 results today, i.e., September 13, 2024.

The candidates who participated in the allotment process of all India quota admissions round 2 will be able to check their results at the MCC's official website at mcc.nic.in.

Important information like each candidate's NEET rank, the medical college to which they have been assigned, the quota under which they have been allotted, the course, and their allotment status will all be included in the NEET UG 2024 seat allotment list, according to the official information brochure.

What Next?

September 14, 2024: Applicants will be able to inform and enroll in the designated school.

September 20, 2024: The deadline for enrolling in the designated school.

September 21 to September 22, 2024: The Medical Counseling Committee will receive verification from the institutes regarding the joined candidates' data.

Other Round 2 Allotment Details

The NEET UG choice filling window was open from September 6 to September 10, 2024, while the option locking window was open for the candidates from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on September 10. On September 11 and 12, the seat allocation was completed.

How Can I Verify My Results?

To view their results, students must enter their login information, which includes their registration and roll numbers.

Step 1: First, visit the official website.

Step 2: Select the result link from the homepage.

Step 3: To view your result, enter the necessary login information.

Step 4: The screen will now display your result.

Step 5: Examine the specifics

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

In order to get the most up-to-date and comprehensive information about the exam mentioned above, candidates should regularly check the official website.

Additionally, it is advised that candidates who notice any inconsistencies in their results or have any questions about them immediately contact the appropriate officials. It is also recommended that candidates print off their results and preserve the hard copy for later use.