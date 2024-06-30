NEET UG 2024 Retest Final Answer Key Now Available On NTA Website; No Question Dropped

iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 retest, which was conducted for 1,563 candidates. Those who took part in the retest can now view the final answer key on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

"The NEET UG 2024 retest result is expected to be released soon, with the NTA setting June 30 as the final date for result declaration.

Here's how to check the final answer key for NEET UG 2024 Retest:

1. Visit the NTA official website for NEET at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

2. Click on the link provided for the final answer key of NEET UG 2024 retest.

3. The final answer key will open in a new window in PDF format.

4. Download the answer key PDF for future reference.

The NTA conducted a retest for 1,563 selected candidates who were initially awarded grace marks due to reported loss of exam time. However, only 813 candidates appeared for the retest. The retest was conducted in the same six cities but at different centres.

None of the two candidates from Chandigarh appeared for the exam. Out of 602 candidates from Chhattisgarh, 291 appeared, while 1 candidate from Gujarat, 287 out of 494 from Haryana, and 234 from Meghalaya's Tura participated in the retest."