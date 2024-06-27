NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Results Expected On June 30; Check Details Here! | iStock

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a re-exam for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on June 23, 2024. The results for the same are expected to be released on June 30, 2024. Once released, the candidates who appeared for the re-exam will be able to check their results on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

A total of 1563 candidates had been given the option to take the re-exam this year. 813 of the 1,563 applicants who received grace marks in the NEET-UG earlier took the test again on Sunday. The Supreme Court issued an order directing the retest to be administered at seven locations. Six centres experienced a late start time for the examination on May 5, for which grace marks were given in order to compensate. This re-exam was held after the grace marks given to the students for the loss of time during the original exam were removed. The exam was administered using pen and paper offline.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.