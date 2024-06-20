NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Admit Card OUT; 1,563 Students To Appear, Check Time & Other Details

FPJ

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2024) re-exam today, June 20th.

Candidates taking the re-exam can download the NEET UG 2024 admit card from the official website, neet.ntaonline.in. To download the NEET UG re-test admit card 2024, candidates will need to use their login credentials such as application number and date of birth.

Amid the ongoing NEET controversy, NTA will conduct the NEET UG 2024 re-exam on June 23rd. The decision to hold the NEET retest 2024 for 1,563 students, who were granted grace marks, was made in accordance with the Supreme Court order and a recommendation from a high-powered committee.

The NEET UG re-exam will take place from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The results of the NEET 2024 retest will be announced on June 30, 2024.