All You Need To Know About NEET UG 2024 Counselling Session!

Amid the ongoing Supreme Court hearing in the alleged NEET UG paper leak case, the candidates are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the counselling session dates. The counselling session for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate is likely to begin in July third week, reported The Times of India. The session will reportedly be conducted in 4 rounds.

The original plan was for the All-India Quota (AIQ) seat counselling to begin on July 6, but it was postponed until further notice. However, the counseling sessions' formal dates have not yet been disclosed. The process of assigning seats to qualified applicants based on their exam results is known as NEET-UG counselling.

Qualified students have to sign up, pay fees, fill out and secure their choices, upload supporting documentation, and physically show up at the designated institute for the multiple-round counseling process. Government colleges, central and deemed universities, ESIC medical colleges, and the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune are among the institutions offering the 15% AIQ seats. On Thursday, July 11, 2024, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had a meeting with a few NEET applicants. He hosted the candidates at his home. According to PTI, the students expressed worries about the academic schedule, the length of time it takes to get counseling, and the general uncertainty around the results of the May exam.

In order to evaluate candidates for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other pertinent programs in public and private universities across the country, the NTA conducts the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG). On May 5, the exam was administered to over 23.33 lakh students at 4,750 sites in 571 cities, including 14 overseas cities.