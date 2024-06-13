NEET UG 2024 Counselling Registration Likely To Begin On July 6

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to commence the registration process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling on July 6, 2024. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG 2024 can participate in the counselling process for MBBS and BDS admissions by visiting the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Registration begins: July 6, 2024

Re-examination for candidates: June 23, 2024

Announcement of NEET UG 2024 results for re-examined candidates: June 30, 2024

How to apply for NEET Counselling 2024:

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on 'NEET UG Counselling 2024 Round 1'.

A login window will appear.

Enter your credentials, including the registration number and password.

The NEET 2024 counselling form will be displayed. Fill in the required details.

Make the payment for counselling through the online mode.

Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference.

The state departments will also conduct NEET UG counselling to fill 85% of seats in government medical colleges and 100% of seats in other medical institutions. It is important to note that the counselling and choice filling/locking processes differ from state to state.