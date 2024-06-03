NEET UG 2024: Answer Key To Be Out In Second Week Of June, Check Marking Scheme | iStock

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Final Answer Key 2024 would be released to MBBS applicants in the second week of June, according to media reports. Candidates can obtain the answer key from https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. The NTA will publish the NEET Result and Toppers List, as well as the NEET Final Answer Key.

Applicants will only be accepted to undergraduate medical courses from the All India Merit List of qualified applicants, subject to the current reservation policy, which will be created based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) - 2024.

How to check the NEET UG Final Answer Key 2024?



-Go to https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ to access the official NTA NEET website.

-Select the link labelled "FINAL ANSWER KEY OF NEET (UG)-2024 EXAMINATION ON MAY 5, 2024" from the webpage.

-After clicking the link, enter your login information, including your birthdate and application number.

-You'll see your NEET UG Final Answer Key 2024 on the screen.

-Print it out after downloading it for future use.

Marking Scheme for Section A

- Any noted wrong option will result in a mark deduction of one (-1).



- Marked for review or unanswered questions will receive no mark (0).

Only those who have marked any of the correct options will receive four marks (+4) if more than one option is determined to be valid. All participants who attempt the question will receive four marks (+4) if all options are determined to be correct.



Regardless of whether a candidate attempted the question or not, all candidates who appeared will receive four marks (+4) if none of the answers are determined to be accurate, a question is found to be incorrect, or a question is withdrawn.

